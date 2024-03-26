Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

