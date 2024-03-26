Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.