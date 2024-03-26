Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,938 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

