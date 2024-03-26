Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

