Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $240.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

