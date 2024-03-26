Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,703 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $509.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

