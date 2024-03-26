THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

