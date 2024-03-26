THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.56% of THOR Industries worth $35,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

