Threshold (T) Price Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $450.37 million and approximately $152.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015916 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,843.42 or 0.99681024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00151589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0438068 USD and is up 15.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $62,509,821.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

