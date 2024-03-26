TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
TimkenSteel has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,967 shares of company stock worth $1,171,280 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
