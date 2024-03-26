Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

