Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98). 20,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 6,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TON
Titon Stock Down 3.1 %
Titon Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.67%.
Insider Transactions at Titon
In other news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,090.23). 46.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Titon Company Profile
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.