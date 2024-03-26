TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.31

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.31 and last traded at C$36.09, with a volume of 157681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.57.

TMX Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

