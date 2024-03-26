Topdanmark A/S Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
