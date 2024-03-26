TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.88.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TOWN. Raymond James upped their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

