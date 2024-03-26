Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Acquires Shares of 124,915 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.78. 242,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,303. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

