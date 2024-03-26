Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Acquires Shares of 42,358 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $28.25. 117,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

