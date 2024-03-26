Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $44.31 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 764,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,312,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.99. 2,755,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

