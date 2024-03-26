Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $15.51 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. 3,634,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

