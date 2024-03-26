Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $399,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV remained flat at $40.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

