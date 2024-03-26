Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $200.99. 4,030,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,814. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

