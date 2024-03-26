Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.86. 929,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,101. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

