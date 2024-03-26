Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Takes $686,000 Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned 0.12% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after buying an additional 1,084,330 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,017 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,968. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

