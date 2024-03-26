Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,651 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.01% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBMC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Chanos & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

