Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,888 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Planet Fitness worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

