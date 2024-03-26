Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $36.26 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 4.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. 1,301,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,089. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $66.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

