Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,037 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 5.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of AerCap worth $49,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. 1,034,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,207. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.