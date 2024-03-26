Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,746 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,025. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.63.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total transaction of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,711 shares of company stock valued at $665,753,961. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.