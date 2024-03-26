Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,394,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

BURL stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

