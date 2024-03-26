Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.73.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $412.85 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.20 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

