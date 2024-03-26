Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Gray Television worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.