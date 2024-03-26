Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

