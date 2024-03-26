Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,274,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday.

DORM stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

