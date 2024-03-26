Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE STC opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $63.87.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

