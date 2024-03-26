Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $21.17 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Korn Ferry worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,032,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 367,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

