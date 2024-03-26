Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric comprises about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

