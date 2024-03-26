Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,858 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Enovis worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ENOV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.