Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,593 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

