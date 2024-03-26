Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 21,494 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $88.41.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.48%.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

