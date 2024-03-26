Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,844 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Patrick Industries worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $123.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

