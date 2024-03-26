Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 503,260 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,043,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,260 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock valued at $516,919,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PR opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

