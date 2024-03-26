TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,658 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.42% of TriNet Group worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,432 shares of company stock worth $4,809,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

