TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,658 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.42% of TriNet Group worth $25,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TriNet Group by 991.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 73.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TNET stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,967 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

