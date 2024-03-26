Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.11 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

