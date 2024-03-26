Tritium DCFC Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Shares of DCFC stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,481. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

Further Reading

