Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

OmniAb Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $628.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of -0.16.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in OmniAb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

