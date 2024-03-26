Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $850.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $772.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $722.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.28. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,611,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,743,601,000 after buying an additional 1,035,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

