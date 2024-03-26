Truist Financial Trims Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Target Price to $16.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:LEG opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.18. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

