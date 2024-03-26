Trust Co of the South Invests $505,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.97. 533,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

