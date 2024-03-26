Trust Co of the South Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 633,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,728. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

